Former Celtic contingent at Bayern Munich set to grow as another transfer link surfaces for Bundesliga giants

Two former Parkhead players are being tracked by the Bundesliga leaders as Julian Nagelsman’s side prepares to continue their title pursuit on the domestic and Champions League front next season.

Jeremie Frimpong is the latest linked with the club – but he is not the only former Parkhead player in sight, nor even at the club.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bayern’s reserve side currently boast Scots Barry Hepburn and Liam Morrison, who both spent some of their formative football years at Lennoxtown, with Morrison also having a background with Rangers as a youth.

Leverkusen's Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong (L) and Bayern Munich's Canadian midfielder Alphonso Davies. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

They could be joined by two more players with Celtic on their CV according to reports in Germany.

Frimpong, now at Bayer Leverkusen after an £11m transfer a year ago, has been earning plaudits for his performances and has attracted the interest of Barcelona as well as Bayern – but wouldn’t be allowed to leave for less than £25m, say SPORT1.

The interest follows speculation linking Celtic misfit Jeremy Toljan with a move to the Allianz Arena. The defender played 10 times under Brendan Rodgers during a loan spell from Borussia Dortmund and is now being linked with a return back to the Bundesliga from Sassuolo in Serie A.

Bayern are seeking re-inforcements as they chase a seventh Champions League win this season and are sure to be included next year, potentially as German champions, with an eight-point lead over rivals BVB.