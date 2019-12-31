Battle for Celtic star, interest in Rangers man, Old Firm racism row, midfielder in Hibs loan admission, Hearts injury boost - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Four clubs eyeing Hayes

Jonny Hayes is a reported target for at least four English Championship sides and is free to talk to interested clubs from next month. Reports claim Preston, Middlesbrough, Stoke and Cardiff are all interested in the former Aberdeen man. (Daily Record)

Gers claim racial abuse at Parkhead

Rangers have claimed Alfredo Morelos was targeted by racist abuse from Celtic fans during Sunday's Old Firm clash. The Ibrox side want the Hoops to take action to identify the individuals responsible for the alleged taunts. (The Sun)

Christie in hospital dash

Ryan Christie was rushed to hospital to undergo urgent surgery just hours after Sunday’s Old Firm defeat to Rangers. The 24-year-old played through the pain barrier before he was finally replaced by Leigh Griffiths with ten minutes to play. Post match examinations showed up the need for an immediate surgical procedure on his groin. (Daily Mail)

Aird: I'm sorry

Former Rangers winger Fraser Aird has apologised after being axed by Cove Rangers over the offensive gesture he made towards Celtic fans at Sunday's Old Firm clash. The former Canada international was caught on camera making a w****r sign at home supporters following his old club's victory. (The Sun)

Three-game ban for Morelos

Alfredo Morelos could miss Rangers' first three games after the winter break after his red card in Sunday's Old Firm clash. The Colombian striker will sit out the visit of St Mirren but could also miss the trip to Hearts four days after. He is also out of Rangers' Scottish Cup clash with Stranraer with a suspension carried over from last year's tournament. (The Sun)

Magpies eye Hamilton kid

Newcastle are making increased efforts to sign Hamilton's highly-rated youngster Lewis Smith, who has featured for Accies in no fewer than six different positions this term. (Football Insider)

Agent confirms Borna interest

AS Roma ARE interested in Rangers defender Borna Barisic, the player's agent has confirmed. The former Osijek full-back has scored two and laid on 13 more for his team-mates this season and the Croatian international is being monitored by the Serie A giants. (Various)

Murray in Hibs admission

Hibs youngster Fraser Murray has admitted he may have to consider going out on loan next month to get the regular first-team football he craves. (Evening News)

Hearts in injury boost

Hearts hope to have three more players back from injury after the winter break as John Souttar, Steven Naismith and Jamie Walker all near a return. (Evening News)