Callum Styles of Barnsley is challenged by Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old Englishman has been at the Oakwell club since 2018 and has impressed this season despite a difficult campaign for the Tykes, with the Yorkshire club currently second bottom of the Skybet Championship.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants to reinforce his squad next month and left-back is seen as a priority given that Greg Taylor is the only senior natural option in that area.

Josep Juranovic can play on either flank, but Postecoglou has been exploring options for some months in that area, with Kawaski Frontale’s Reo Hatate widely expected to sign in a three-player swoop on Japan’s J-League. Hatate can play at left-back or in midfield and is tipped to move to Glasgow along with Yokohama F Marinos forward Daizen Maeda and Gamba Osaka box-to-box midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi. As Hatate is seen as a utility player and more of an attacking full-back, a move for Styles is not anticipated to have any impact on that transfer.

The Sun reports that Styles is on Celtic’s radar and that a bid is being “lined up” for the former Bury player.

Styles is contracted until the summer of 2023 and a seven-figure fee would be required to secure his signature.