AZ Alkmaar yet to quiz ex-Rangers winner on Celtic - because they have already identified weaknesses

AZ Alkmaar train at Celtic Park ahead of Wednesday night's encounter.

Former Rangers left-back Numan is part of Jansen’s back-room staff and while there will be discussions ahead of kick-off, Jansen says the Dutch Eredivisie side have done their homework on Ange Postecoglou’s resurgent Celtic.

“I haven’t spoken to Arthur that much over the past days but I’ve very glad that he’s here and hopefully he will bring some good luck,” said Jansen.

“We always look for our own opportunities to win the game and to attack the opponent where they are weakest.

“Of course we’ve found some weak spots. That’s obvious – just as they’ve probably found some weak spots as well.

“I’m not familiar with the dynamics within the club but I know they have a new coach.

“But I’ve also seen five of six games and they play exciting.

“That’s an incredible turnaround in such a short period of time.

“So I’m really looking forward to this game because it’s going to be two exciting teams trying to beat each other.

“With 50,000 people in the stands, that’s massive.”

AZ captain Teun Koopmeiners, meanwhile, is looking forward to playing at a near sold-out Celtic Park after so many months behind closed doors in the Netherlands.

“I’ve heard there will be a lot of people in the stadium and that will be incredible to play on front of them,” Koopmeiners said.