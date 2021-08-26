AZ Alkmaar v Celtic: Kick-off time, how to watch, plus Rangers, Aberdeen and St Johnstone details

James Forrest in action for Celtic during their first-leg victory over AZ. Picture: SNS

There are four SPFL sides all possessing at least a fair chance of reaching the group stages. Not only is this worth a significant financial incentive for those involved, it would also provide a significant boost to the country’s co-efficient if they can emerge victorious from tonight’s play-off, second-leg encounters.

Celtic and Rangers are guaranteed group-stage football as even defeat for them in the Europa League qualifiers would see them drop into the Europa Conference League, the competition Aberdeen and St Johnstone are looking to enter.

Alashkert v Rangers

Rangers will still fancy their chances of progressing despite losing manager Steven Gerrard and several key first-team members to Covid-19 protocols as they hold a 1-0 lead before this afternoon’s return leg in Armenia. The match begins at 4pm. BBC Scotland are broadcasting it live with coverage starting at 3.45pm.

Read the match preview HERE.

St Johnstone v LASK

The second-leg tie at McDiarmid Park is heading for a sell-out after the 1-1 draw in Austria put the Saints on the precipice of qualification to the group stages of a major European tournament for the first time in their history. The match will kick-off at 7pm with live coverage beginning 15 minutes earlier on BBC Scotland.

Read the match preview HERE.

Aberdeen v Qarabag

Aberdeen will be hoping that having the encouragement of a home crowd and a playable pitch will see them overcome their Azerbaijani opponents following last week’s tight 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their play-off clash. The match is not available to watch on television because can be viewed on Pay Per View through Red TV. The cost is £10.99 for season-ticket holders or Aberdna members and £13.99 as standard. The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Read the match preview HERE.

AZ Alkmaar v Celtic

Celtic go into their second-leg clash with AZ with a two-goal cushion thanks to a thoroughly impressive showing last week. Still, with the Dutch side having finished just a point behind giants PSV last season, Ange Postecoglou’s side will know they can take nothing for granted away from home. The match will be shown live on Premier Sports and kicks off at 7.15pm.

Read the match preview HERE.

