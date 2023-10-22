Atletico Madrid prepare for Celtic test in style but one big injury doubt emerges

Antoine Griezmann scored a hat-trick for Atletico Madrid against Celta Vigo

Home goalkeeper Ivan Villar was sent off after 25 minutes for giving away a penalty but former Crystal Palace stopper Vicente Guaita was unable to thwart Griezmann from 12 yards. The Frenchman would go on to score twice more in the second half to complete his treble and pile the pressure on Celta boss Rafael Benitez.

"We are now thinking about Celtic," said Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone. "We expect a very difficult game on Wednesday. I want us to rest well ahead of the game in Glasgow because we put a lot of effort into this, especially Antoine Griezmann. We thought about resting him, but decided against it. We have always taken it game by game from the very first day I arrived here. And now we only think about Celtic."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad