Atletico Madrid prepare for Celtic test in style but one big injury doubt emerges

An Antoine-Griezmann inspired Atletico Madrid prepared for Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Celtic with a comfortable 3-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 12:29 BST
 Comment
Antoine Griezmann scored a hat-trick for Atletico Madrid against Celta VigoAntoine Griezmann scored a hat-trick for Atletico Madrid against Celta Vigo
Antoine Griezmann scored a hat-trick for Atletico Madrid against Celta Vigo

Home goalkeeper Ivan Villar was sent off after 25 minutes for giving away a penalty but former Crystal Palace stopper Vicente Guaita was unable to thwart Griezmann from 12 yards. The Frenchman would go on to score twice more in the second half to complete his treble and pile the pressure on Celta boss Rafael Benitez.

"We are now thinking about Celtic," said Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone. "We expect a very difficult game on Wednesday. I want us to rest well ahead of the game in Glasgow because we put a lot of effort into this, especially Antoine Griezmann. We thought about resting him, but decided against it. We have always taken it game by game from the very first day I arrived here. And now we only think about Celtic."

Atletico do have injury concerns, however, over Brazilian winger Samuel Lino, who picked up a knee knock. "Samuel Lino took a heavy blow to the knee and will be assessed as soon as possible," added Sima. "I hope it's not a major injury. Although the scoreline looks comfortable, we must not forget that Celta made a very strong start. But the penalty and sending off changed the game. We controlled it after that."

Related topics:Scottish FootballScottish Premiership
