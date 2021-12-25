At least seven Celtic players missing for trip to St Johnstone as problems mount for Ange Postecoglou

David Turnbull is one of a host of Celtic players nursing a hamstring injury.

David Turnbull, Jota, Albian Ajeti (all hamstring), Giorgos Giakoumakis (knee) and James Forrest (knock) are out along with Karamoko Dembele (ankle) and Christopher Jullien (knee).

While Carl Starfelt returns to the squad following a one-game ban, Postecoglou will assess the rest of his group following the goalless draw against St Mirren on Wednesday night where a clutch of players were missing through injury. Kyogo Furuhashi will also be managed due to a hamstring problem

Opponents St Johnstone could potentially have Chris Kane back following a household contact self-isolation period. Saints have experienced a number of similar problems with Eetu Vertainen, Zander Clark and Shaun Rooney missing in the midweek defeat by Ross County. Cammy MacPherson (groin) is sidelined until January, while David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season.

Last season: Celtic 4 St Johnstone 0, St Johnstone 1 Celtic 2, Celtic 1 St Johnstone 1, St Johnstone 0 Celtic 2

Last five league matches: St Johnstone L L L L L; Celtic W W W W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Ali Crawford, Michael O'Halloran, Stevie May and Christopher Kane (St Johnstone) 2; Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) 17

Match odds: H 10-1 D 4-1 A 2-7FO