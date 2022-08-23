News you can trust since 1817
'Ants in my pants': What Christopher Jullien had to say on Montpellier move as he leaves Celtic for good

Celtic have sold defender Christopher Jullien to Montpellier, with the Frenchman agreeing a three-year deal with the Ligue 1 club.

By Mark Atkinson
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 7:19 pm
Christopher Jullien has penned a three-year deal with Montpellier.
Bought by Celtic for £7million back in 2019, they are understood to have recouped a fraction of that fee as Jullien returns to his homeland on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Celtic under current manager Ange Postecoglou due to two serious injuries and the strong central defensive partnership formed by Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt, with Jullien also behind Moritz Jenz and Stephen Welsh.

Speaking on his move to Montpellier, Jullien said: “I am very happy to have joined this club. I feel warmth here, everyone has welcomed me. I now can’t wait to get going, I have ants in my pants. I left Ligue 1 not that long ago and I am happy to rediscover this league. I’m starting a new chapter at Montpellier. I can’t wait to meet the fans and I am sure we will have many adventures together.”

Celtic posted a brief statement via social media on Jullien’s departure which read: “Christopher Jullien has joined @MontpellierHSC on a permanent deal. Everyone at #CelticFC would like to thank @Chri6ViF for his contribution to the club and wish him good luck for the future.”

