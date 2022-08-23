'Ants in my pants': What Christopher Jullien had to say on Montpellier move as he leaves Celtic for good

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Jullien has penned a three-year deal with Montpellier.

Bought by Celtic for £7million back in 2019, they are understood to have recouped a fraction of that fee as Jullien returns to his homeland on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Celtic under current manager Ange Postecoglou due to two serious injuries and the strong central defensive partnership formed by Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt, with Jullien also behind Moritz Jenz and Stephen Welsh.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on his move to Montpellier, Jullien said: “I am very happy to have joined this club. I feel warmth here, everyone has welcomed me. I now can’t wait to get going, I have ants in my pants. I left Ligue 1 not that long ago and I am happy to rediscover this league. I’m starting a new chapter at Montpellier. I can’t wait to meet the fans and I am sure we will have many adventures together.”