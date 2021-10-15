Anton McElhone Celtic appointment explained - and there will be more changes to come

New head of sport science Anton McElhone.

Ange Postecoglou and new CEO Michael Nicholson appointed McElhone to head up their sports science department and the Australian hopes that he will be the first of a number of new appointments as changes take place behind the scenes.

"We brought in Anton in terms of our sports science and he has been brilliant since he came in, not just with what he is able to input, but also helping the existing staff because we have been a man or two short in that area," Postecoglou said.

"There are other areas we are looking to bolster particularly in terms of scouting and recruitment.

"It's not about replacing people and it's certainly not about me bringing people in I have worked with in the past.

"I have always tried to bring in the best people possible, irrespective of their backgrounds or whether I have worked with them or not, because when you go down that track, you are limiting yourself.