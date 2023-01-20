Anthony Ralston suffers Celtic injury setback as Cameron Carter-Vickers misses Morton match

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston is back on the treatment table after suffering a setback in his bid to return from a lingering back injury.

The Scotland right-back returned to the bench for the midweek fixture against St Mirren in his first squad appearance since December 21 but he remained an unused substitute as Celtic claimed a 4-0 win.

The 24-year-old was then forced to pull out of training on Thursday as the injury flared up again manager Ange Postecoglou revealing Ralston has now been sent for a scan in an attempt to get to the bottom of the issue.

“Anthony Ralston had a bit of a setback in training on Thursday so he will miss out,” the Celtic boss said in reference to Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie against Morton.

Celtic's Anthony Ralston suffered a back injury against Livingston on December 21. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"He had a back complaint which kept him out for two or three weeks. He was on the bench on Wednesday and it still didn’t feel right so he has had a scan. I don’t know the outcome yet. We don’t think it’s serious but it might put him back another week or two.”

The match will also come too soon for back-up Celtic goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist who has been absent from the squad since the turn of the year.

"He had a calf complaint but he is back in training – but too early for Saturday,” Postecoglou confirmed.

Cameron Carter-Vickers also missed the 4-0 win over St Mirren due to injury and will not be risked against Morton while Giorgos Giakoumakis also trained on Friday despite reports linking him with a move to Japanese side Uwara Red Diamonds.

The Greek striker sat out the St Mirren match due to “soreness”.