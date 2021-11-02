Anthony Ralston receives major Celtic contract boost after Scotland squad omission

Anthony Ralston has signed a new four-year deal at Celtic. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The right-back was not included among Steve Clarke’s picks for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark despite enjoying an impressive start to the campaign for the Glasgow side.

However, in a perfectly timed pick-me-up, Celtic have announced that the 22-year-old defender has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Ralston has been at the club since the age of eight, but looked on his way out of Celtic Park until being given his chance under Ange Postecoglou this season, which he has grabbed with both hands in making 21 appearances and scoring four goals.

Ralston penned a one-year extension in the summer following the expiry of his previous deal, but confirming the new four-year contract, Celtic said in a statement that the offer “is a reflection of his contribution to the team this season”.

Raltson made his first-team debut back in May 2016, coming on as a substitute in a game against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, having spent most of that 2015/16 season on loan at Queen’s Park.

He later had a short loan spell at Dundee United towards the end of the 2017/18 season, and then spent the next campaign at St Johnstone.