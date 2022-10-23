Anthony Ralston on Celtic problem before crunch European tie: “We’ve addressed it now”

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston stoops to score a disallowed header against Hearts on Saturday (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The defender was in the thick of things as Celtic won a classic Premiership encounter against Hearts 4-3 at Tynecastle on a weekend which saw the Scottish top flight introduced to VAR for the first time.

Celtic have now scored 14 goals in their last three matches against Hibs, Motherwell and Hearts and need three points at Parkhead tomorrow to stand a chance of playing in European football after Christmas. They are currently lying bottom of Group F with one point and are seeking to set up an all-or-nothing clash against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the last group game.

“No matter what opponent we come up against, it’s about how we play our football and we focus on ourselves,” stressed Ralston.

“We know the quality the opposition have. When you’re playing at the highest level, it’s tough. But that’s where you want to be. We all want to play our football there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One reason for Celtic’s Champions League struggles has been poor finishing. Ange Postecoglou’s side have hit the goal trail again in recent games but did spurn chances to win more easily against Hearts.

Aaron Mooy missed one golden opportunity in the second half. Ralston also saw an early header chopped off for a very soft foul in what was an early test of VAR – one many felt it failed. Ralston was more circumspect. “I’ve heard that it should stand or whatever, but these things are going to happen,” he said.

Now is the time for looking forward – and righting wrongs. “We have created a lot of chances in Europe and results could have been different,” said Ralston. “But we’re back in Europe on Tuesday night and ready to put on a good performance.