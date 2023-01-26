News you can trust since 1817
Another Celtic starlet heads south as English Championship outfit snap up highly-rated striker

Celtic starlet Eseosa Sule has reportedly agreed a move to West Brom.

By Oliver Anderson
13 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 3:08pm
The 16-year-old striker signed his first professional contract with the Parkhead club last summer after starring in the Generation Adidas Cup – a competition for youth players featuring the likes of Manchester United, Flamengo and clubs from the MLS.

He has been tipped for a bright future but, according to the Daily Record, the highly-rated youngster is now set to become the latest prospect to depart Celtic after agreeing on a transfer to the English Championship.

It is claimed the player travelled south this afternoon to put pen to paper on a deal that will see him join the Midlands outfit.

Celtic youngster Eseosa Sule has reportedly agreed a move to West Brom. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Sule, who was born in Scotland to Nigerian parents, follows in the footsteps of Ben Doak, who joined Liverpool last summer, and Bayern Munich duo Liam Morrison and Barry Hepburn, in leaving Celtic during their teenage years.

