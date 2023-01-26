Another Celtic starlet heads south as English Championship outfit snap up highly-rated striker

The 16-year-old striker signed his first professional contract with the Parkhead club last summer after starring in the Generation Adidas Cup – a competition for youth players featuring the likes of Manchester United, Flamengo and clubs from the MLS.
He has been tipped for a bright future but, according to the Daily Record, the highly-rated youngster is now set to become the latest prospect to depart Celtic after agreeing on a transfer to the English Championship.
It is claimed the player travelled south this afternoon to put pen to paper on a deal that will see him join the Midlands outfit.
Sule, who was born in Scotland to Nigerian parents, follows in the footsteps of Ben Doak, who joined Liverpool last summer, and Bayern Munich duo Liam Morrison and Barry Hepburn, in leaving Celtic during their teenage years.