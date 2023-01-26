Another Celtic starlet heads south as English Championship outfit snap up highly-rated striker

Celtic starlet Eseosa Sule has reportedly agreed a move to West Brom.

The 16-year-old striker signed his first professional contract with the Parkhead club last summer after starring in the Generation Adidas Cup – a competition for youth players featuring the likes of Manchester United, Flamengo and clubs from the MLS.

He has been tipped for a bright future but, according to the Daily Record, the highly-rated youngster is now set to become the latest prospect to depart Celtic after agreeing on a transfer to the English Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is claimed the player travelled south this afternoon to put pen to paper on a deal that will see him join the Midlands outfit.

Celtic youngster Eseosa Sule has reportedly agreed a move to West Brom. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)