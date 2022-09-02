Another Celtic 3-0 win over Rangers? Ange Postecoglou says 'there’s no reason you can’t perform like that'

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish champions are listed favourites for the title rivals’ first cinch Premiership confrontation of the season, having racked up five straight league wins leading up to it. Their 100 per cent record has allowed them to establish a two-point lead over Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side. The Ibrox men, after being reduced to nine men, conceded a stoppage time equaliser at Easter Road a fortnight ago to ensure an earlier blot in their league bid.

Celtic have been the Glasgow club in the ascendancy since they ran over the top of their ancient adversaries in bagging three goals without reply over an incredible first half of the club’s derby meeting in early February at Parkhead. The 3-0 triumph it earned allowed Celtic to go top of the table that evening and proved pivotal in Celtic claiming a 10th title in 11 years as to earn Postecoglou hero status within a year of taking charge. The confidence that the Australian holds in his player pool that has been further strengthened over the summer means he does not baulk at the prospect of replicating the February derby outcome this weekend.

“There’s no reason you can’t perform like that,” said the Australian. “That’s our intent every time. We want to be the best we can be and when we’ve done that, like that night or in other games, then we’ve been hard to stop. That’s our intent this time. We obviously analyse and respect the opponent, but we know if we can reach our levels and pushing our envelope then we’re hard to stop.”

Celtic players take the acclaim following their 3-0 win at home to Rangers in February which is the sort of comprehensive victory their manager says they will be pitching for again in this weekend's derby. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

A message from the Editor: