Ange Postecoglou 'will take charge of final match' before jetting to Glasgow to become next Celtic boss

Yokohama F. Marinos head coach Ange Postecoglou is likely to become the next manager of Celtic. Picture: Getty

The Australian coach of Greek descent has been chosen by the Parkhead hierarchy as their preferred candidate to lead the club after failing to land former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe despite a two-month long pursuit.

Aussie journalist Andy Maher says Postecoglou will remain for one final match as his Japanese side take on Honda in the Emperor’s Cup before leaving right after the game to board a plane to Athens, which will then take him on to Scotland.

He was quoted by SEN as saying: “I have it on very good authority that Ange Postecoglou will coach his team on Wednesday night in the Emperor’s Cup against Honda and that will be last time that he coaches in Japan.

“I am told reliably that he will be on a plane that night via Athens heading to Glasgow and will be announced as the Celtic coach thereafter upon arrival.

“Further to that, there is a very good chance, so I’m informed, that [ex-Rangers midfielder] Kevin Muscat might be his second-in-command.”

The 55-year-old will have to pass quarantine before he can take charge of his new side, so interim boss John Kennedy will remain in his position when the Celtic squad report for pre-season training on June 17.

Supporters’ group the Green Brigade held protests outside of Celtic Park this past weekend as they grow increasingly frustrated with the wait for Neil Lennon’s successor, which has now stretched past 100 days.

