Ange Postecoglou 'will take charge of final match' before jetting to Glasgow to become next Celtic boss

Ange Postecoglou will take charge of a Yokohoma F. Marinos cup clash this midweek before immediately jetting to Glasgow to become next manager of Celtic, according to reports.

By Craig Fowler
Monday, 7th June 2021, 12:48 pm
Yokohama F. Marinos head coach Ange Postecoglou is likely to become the next manager of Celtic. Picture: Getty
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Australian coach of Greek descent has been chosen by the Parkhead hierarchy as their preferred candidate to lead the club after failing to land former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe despite a two-month long pursuit.

Aussie journalist Andy Maher says Postecoglou will remain for one final match as his Japanese side take on Honda in the Emperor’s Cup before leaving right after the game to board a plane to Athens, which will then take him on to Scotland.

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports

He was quoted by SEN as saying: “I have it on very good authority that Ange Postecoglou will coach his team on Wednesday night in the Emperor’s Cup against Honda and that will be last time that he coaches in Japan.

“I am told reliably that he will be on a plane that night via Athens heading to Glasgow and will be announced as the Celtic coach thereafter upon arrival.

“Further to that, there is a very good chance, so I’m informed, that [ex-Rangers midfielder] Kevin Muscat might be his second-in-command.”

The 55-year-old will have to pass quarantine before he can take charge of his new side, so interim boss John Kennedy will remain in his position when the Celtic squad report for pre-season training on June 17.

Supporters’ group the Green Brigade held protests outside of Celtic Park this past weekend as they grow increasingly frustrated with the wait for Neil Lennon’s successor, which has now stretched past 100 days.

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.