Ange Postecoglou urged not to swap Celtic for 'non-achievers' as pundit makes Spurs fan claim over Aussie

Ange Postecoglou has been urged not to swap Celtic and Champions League football for the English Premier League’s “great non-achievers”.
Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 30th May 2023, 07:47 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 07:47 BST
 Comment

The Australian head coach remains the favourite to land the Tottenham Hotspur job in the summer, according to the bookmakers. After failed attempts to land Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, it was reported Spurs had turned their attention to Postecoglou who was part of a managerial shortlist.

While the Celtic boss has played down the speculation former Parkhead star Charlie Nicholas explained why the job would be enticing but also not a foregone conclusion that he would accept. He also suggested his appointment wouldn’t sit well with some Spurs fans.

"Becoming Tottenham boss would bring a different torment to Ange Postecoglou, so I hope he doesn't turn his back on Celtic and Champions League football for the Premier League's great non-achievers," he wrote in his Daily Express column. “There's no denying the Spurs job is an enormous one. It would provide Postecoglou with a passageway to the real big boys in England's top flight and it would be bang-on financially.

"I don't think money is what floats the Aussie's boat. It would be more about testing himself against the best in one of the world's top leagues. Spurs have brilliant infrastructure in terms of its stadium, academy and training ground but they are renowned for a lack of tangible success.Their last trophy came back in 2008 with the League Cup, which remains their only silverware this century. I know quite a few Tottenham fans and they aren't overly excited at the possibility of being managed by a guy who has done well at a Scottish club.”

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou remains favourite for the Spurs job with the bookies. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou remains favourite for the Spurs job with the bookies. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
