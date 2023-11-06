Ange Postecoglou unbeaten run ends on chaotic night as Tottenham suffer first EPL defeat under ex-Celtic boss

Ange Postecoglou has been beaten in the Premier League for the first time as Spurs manager after a chaotic 4-1 defeat to Chelsea at the Tottenham Hostpur Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou acknowledges the Spurs fans following the team's defeat to Chelsea. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The home side were reduced to nine men, lost two defenders to injury, and yet still came close to salvaging an unlikely point in a remarkable match that also included five disallowed goals and several VAR delays that resulted in a total of 21 minutes added time across both halves.

The defeat brought an end to Tottenham's unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign, which had included eight wins and two draws, and also halted Postecoglou’s 52-game unbeaten home record which stretches back across his entire Celtic tenure and into his time in charge of Yokohama F.Marinos.

A hat-trick from Nicolas Jackson did the damage to ensure Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino enjoyed a successful return to Tottenham.

Dejan Kulusevski fired Postecoglou’s team in front during a 57-minute first half, where Cristian Romero earned a straight red card and Cole Palmer netted from the resulting penalty.

Tottenham also lost Micky van de Ven and James Maddison to injuries, while three goals were disallowed with video assistant referee John Brooks a busy man.