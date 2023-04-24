All Sections
Ange Postecoglou to Chelsea: Popular pundit makes 'only matter of time' Premier League claim over Celtic boss

Former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards believes it is “only a matter of time” before a Premier League makes a move for Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:29 BST
The Australian was linked with Chelsea over the weekend as the Stamford Bridge club searches for a permanent replacement to Graham Potter. The Blues are understood to consider former Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino as the favoured candidate but Postecoglou is reportedly also interesting the club’s hierarchy.

Chelsea are just the latest in a long line of Premier League clubs to have been linked with the Celtic manager. Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Everton and Leicester City are amongst some of the others with Postecoglou having impressed since taking on the job at Celtic Park. After a double last season he could lead the team to a treble this campaign. The team need just one more win in the league to retain the title, while they face rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Richards, a popular pundit, revealed he had spoken to former team-mate Joe Hart about the former Australia boss and was enthused by what he had heard.

In his Daily Mail column, he said: “It was interesting to see Ange Postecoglou linked with the Chelsea job, I spoke to Joe Hart shortly after he joined Celtic in August 2021 and he raved about his new manager, particularly about his character and outlook on life. He plays brave football and Joe said nothing flusters him. It is only a matter of time before a club here takes a plunge on him.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been linked with Chelsea. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been linked with Chelsea. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
