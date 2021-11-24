Ange Postecoglou sidesteps Celtic cup final question - 'I have no desire to get involved'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou faces Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League tomorrow night. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Hoops boss reported no fresh injury concerns since last Saturday's Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over St Johnstone.

Postecoglou explained that Tom Rogic and Carl Starfelt are close to a return but will not feature in Germany, while Giorgos Giakoumakis is still struggling with a knee problem.

The Celtic boss was also asked about the controversial decision to allocate fewer tickets to Hibs for next month’s Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden.

Hibs declared they were "incredibly frustrated" after being allocated 17,500 tickets for the circa 50,000-capacity Hampden when they take on Celtic on December 19, following "long intense discussions" with the SPFL.

Jack Ross said he was "baffled" and "astonished" by the situation but Postecoglou refused to discuss the matter when quizzed during his Leverkusen pre-match press conference.

He said: “Nah, you’re not going to ask me about ticket allocations – were playing Leverkusen in a big game tomorrow night.

"I have no desire or any inkling to get involved in ticket allocation, that’s not my brief.”