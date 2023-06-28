Ange Postecoglou secures major Tottenham signing as former Celtic boss lands £40m target

Ange Postecoglou has completed his first major transfer deal as Tottenham manager with the signing of James Maddison from Leicester City.

Spurs entered advanced talks with the recently relegated Foxes earlier this week and have secured the services of the England international in a deal worth £40million plus add-ons.

Maddison has agreed a five-year deal with the club and becomes new boss Postecoglou’s third arrival of the summer following his move from Celtic having already turned Dejan Kulusevski’s 18-month loan deal into a permanent move and snapped up highly-rated Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.

The transfer of Maddison will represent a major coup for Spurs, who have been long-term admirers of the 26-year-old.

James Maddison, who Tottenham have signed on a five-year contract, the Premier League club have announced. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will host a friendly fixture with Shakhtar Donetsk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 6 in what will be Postecoglou’s first home match.

Funds from the match will go towards Shakhtar’s charitable foundation to help with the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country last year.

Postecoglou said: “Shakhtar is a side that delivers domestic success on a consistent basis and will provide a perfect test for us ahead of the new season.

“However, as we all know, this match represents so much more than football – it’s an opportunity for everyone at the club and our fans to come together in showing support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine during unimaginably difficult times.