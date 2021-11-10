Ange Postecoglou rewarded for Celtic form with first SPFL award

Ange Postecoglou guided Celtic to four wins and a draw during October. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Parkhead boss has been confirmed as the Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month for October after bouncing back with an impressive run of form following a difficult start to the season.

The Greek-born Australian led the Glasgow side to consecutive away league victories at Aberdeen, Motherwell and Hibs, as well as defeating St Johnstone at home before finishing the month undefeated with a 0-0 draw against Livingston.

Postecoglou said: “It’s great to be recognised in this way as the Glen’s Premiership Manager of the Month but I’d like to thank the players, coaches and backroom staff for all of their efforts, as ever, whatever we achieve we do it together.

“Our football has been good and delivered some really positive results and will give us something to build on. We are grateful for the award but realise fully that we have only just started and now need to keep working hard and hopefully continue to progress and get better right across this season and beyond.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, added: “Celtic have had a great month, with Postecoglou leading his side through October undefeated, including a stunning performance against Hibernian – marking the first time the Hoops have won at Easter Road in the league in almost eight years.

"Ange Postecoglou is a deserving winner of the Glen’s Manager of the Month award, having signalled a turning point for the club with the team showing a newfound mental toughness and consistency throughout the games. Congratulations to him and his team.”