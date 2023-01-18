Celtic fans will get their first glimpse of new Japanese signing Yuki Kobayashi this week, but they may have to wait a little longer to see fellow countryman Tomoki Iwata in action.

Kobayashi is set to make his first appearance against either St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday or in the Scottish Cup fixture against Morton on Saturday, with manager Ange Postecoglou ready to hand the 22-year-old defender his debut following his December arrival from Vissel Kobe.

Iwata, who can play in both midfield and defence, only landed in Glasgow last week after completing a January move from Yokohama F Marinos and is not yet ready to be called upon as he builds up his fitness having not played since the end of the J-League season in November.

Asked whether the duo would likely be involved this week during a run of three matches in seven days on the back of Saturday's Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Kilmarnock, the Celtic boss replied: “It depends. Tomoki probably not yet, he only really joined us in the last week and he has missed a bit. Yuki is close, he came to us having started a pre-season camp, so he’s had a good three or four weeks of training.

Celtic defender Yuki Kobayashi trains ahead of the St Mirren match as he closes in on his first appearance for the club. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)