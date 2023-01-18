Kobayashi is set to make his first appearance against either St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday or in the Scottish Cup fixture against Morton on Saturday, with manager Ange Postecoglou ready to hand the 22-year-old defender his debut following his December arrival from Vissel Kobe.
Iwata, who can play in both midfield and defence, only landed in Glasgow last week after completing a January move from Yokohama F Marinos and is not yet ready to be called upon as he builds up his fitness having not played since the end of the J-League season in November.
Asked whether the duo would likely be involved this week during a run of three matches in seven days on the back of Saturday's Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Kilmarnock, the Celtic boss replied: “It depends. Tomoki probably not yet, he only really joined us in the last week and he has missed a bit. Yuki is close, he came to us having started a pre-season camp, so he’s had a good three or four weeks of training.
“He obviously lacks some game-time, so we’ve got to find that game-time for him and I think you will find we will probably give him some of that through the next couple of fixtures with the quick turnaround from midweek to Saturday. He’s definitely close, but for Tomoki, it will probably be another week or so before he’s in a condition to be given an opportunity.”