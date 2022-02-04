Ange Postecoglou reveals how Celtic fans left him wanting to 'run around until my knee blew up'

The Celtic boss was reflecting on an evening where his side blasted three first-half goals past Rangers goalkeeper Alan McGregor in a 3-0 victory that took them top of the Scottish Premiership table for the first time under his tenure.

With no away support in attendance, all 60,000 seats in the stadium were taken up by Celtic fans and Postecoglou admitted the noise and energy levels inside Parkhead gave his players a huge lift – and left him wanting to join them at the age of 56.

“It was obviously a good night, the whole experience from the atmosphere created by our supporters to understanding the consequences of the result against the opposition we were playing,” he said.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou laps up the atmosphere after the 3-0 win over Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“The most important thing was our performance. It was a nice one.

“I got home but didn’t sleep for quite a while. You want to digest it all and understand it all from a football perspective.

“Just to take it all in, because you need to get up the next day and get on with the next one.

“You feel that energy and think, ‘jeez…’."

“I think I could have run around out there for 30 seconds before my knee blew up! I’d feel like I could take on anybody."

While admitting it was a "special" night, Postecoglou, however, has already put it behind him.

“It’s the nature of football and the nature of my personality. I like moving on quickly because if that was special, I want to start work on the next special one," he said.

“There will be plenty of time in my old age to reflect on these things. That’s not me dismissing it.

“You have to enjoy it and I said to the players they should enjoy their performance and what they created the other night.

“But the key is do they want more of that? I certainly do. I fully want it for this football club.

“Me moving on is not me forcing myself to draw a line under the excitement. It’s more, what can we do next that creates another special moment for the club."