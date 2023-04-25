Ange Postecoglou reveals gripe with Celtic post-split fixtures - 'it is what it is'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou had expressed frustration with the fixture scheduling after his side were handed two consecutive away matches after the Premiership split.

Celtic can clinch their second consecutive title with a win at Hearts in their first post-split fixture on Sunday, May 7, but should they fail to do so they could secure it against Rangers at Ibrox the following weekend.

But with only a small number of away fans expected at Tynecastle – and none permitted to attend the Old Firm showdown in a repeat of the Rangers fan lock-out at Celtic Park last month – Postecoglou admitted he would have preferred one of the first two dates to have been allocated for a home fixture.

Instead, Celtic won’t return to home soil until facing St Mirren on May 20, by which time the championship may have already been decided.

Ange Postecoglou has expressed frustration over Celtic's post-split fixture scheduling. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"It's always a bit of a challenge, I guess, for those doing it," he told Celtic TV. "I would have liked to have had at least one home game in those first two just because it means that again our supporters won't see us for three weeks. So it would have been nice but ultimately it is what it is.