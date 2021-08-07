Ange Postecoglou reveals Celtic timeline for more signings and updates on Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie situation

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou on the touchline during the 4-2 win over Jablonec (Photo by Vlastimil Vacek / SNS Group)

Both players are expected to leave the club in the current transfer window with Christie's contract due to expire in January and Edouard's deal up at the end of the season.

Christie has been linked with a move to France while Brighton and Southampton are reportedly interested in taking Edouard south in time for the start of the English Premier League season next weekend.

Postecoglou left both players on the bench for the 4-2 midweek Europa League win over Jablonec, with Christie coming on to score his side’s fourth goal, but insisted both are in his thoughts ahead of the visit of Dundee to Celtic Park today.

"Nothing has really changed for me," he said. "Everyone knows that Odsonne is in the last year of his deal and there is plenty of talk that he will move in this window.

"I just treat it all as something that is happening in the background. I prepare the squad for the games and Odsonne has played in most of them.

"He had a little knock after Midtjylland and didn't train every day so I put him on the bench in midweek. But while he's here, if he's playing well and training well I will select him.

"If something changes over the course of the next few weeks then we are ready for it."

Quizzed on whether the Frenchman would feature against Dundee and whether he would speak to him regarding the transfer noise, the Celtic boss added: "Odsonne is available. Will I need to speak to him? No.

"I have made a decision that what's more important to me is the players I know are going to stay.

"If players want to go, I am not going to try to convince them to stay.

"They are in a much better place to decide where their careers are going and what's the best place for them.

"What's important to me is how they train, play and present themselves. That's all I focus on."

On the Christie situation, Postecoglou stated: "Nothing has changed. Ryan is playing well and training well and is pretty good at putting the distractions to one side. If something changes in the next few weeks we will deal with it.

"Right now, Ryan is contributing to what we are doing and that's important for us. Ryan has been really enthusiastic since I have been here. He has been really energetic and he always has a smile on his face. That's all I can ask for.

"I can't dictate his future but in terms of what he's doing for me, I couldn't be happier with him.”

Celtic have made seven new signings since Postecoglou took charge and the Greek-Australian coach is hoping to add more as he looks to build on the first win of his tenure at the fourth attempt.

"We are moving things along. We still need to bring some in to help with our depth," he said.

"We have a lot of games and are leaning on the same players.

"I am hopeful in the next week or so that we will bring in a couple more at least."