Ange Postecoglou responds to Celtic chairman's referee concerns and provides injury update

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has refused to get drawn into a discussion over referees following comments from chairman Ian Bankier. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The chairman expressed a “deep concern" over officiating in the country at the club's AGM held on Wednesday.

Bankier noted that club's “don’t run the SFA” when queried by a supporter at the event at Parkhead.

"We are a member club of which there are others and we get our shout, we get our say,” he said. “You can't expect us with a flick of the wrist tell the SFA what to do and what not to do.

“You are always concerned about the referees' performance.

"We make representations on a regular basis to the chief executive of the SFA."

During his time in Scotland, manager Postecoglou has largely stayed away from entering the referee debate and criticising officials.

“My focus is on the way we play our football and making sure we encourage this group of players to build a team that’s resilient to withstand any challenges that are put before us,” he said.

“My view on referees has been consistent since day one.

“No one has heard me mention a referee after a game. If I feel the need, or there’s something to be said, then I’ll always protect the interests of this football club.

“Right now our focus is on playing our football and overcoming the challenge before us in St Johnstone.”

Celtic go into Saturday's Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden Park as strong favourites against cup holders Saints.

All players on international duty returned without any issues, while there are doubts over Carl Starfelt and Tom Rogic with one player definitely out.

“[Giorgos] Giakoumakis picked up a knock in the Dundee game,” Postecoglou said. “He played on but he didn’t feel right after the game so we got it checked out. It’s nothing serious but it will keep him out for a couple of weeks.

"Everyone else is okay. The international boys all came through unscathed, so they’re all good.

“Carl and Tom are touch and go. They’ll train tomorrow but they are more unlikely than likely right now.”

