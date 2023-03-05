Ange Postecoglou refuses to laud Celtic's Liel Abada for 'not throwing toys out of pram' over team selection

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was cool over commending Liel Abada for not taking the hump amidst a paucity of recent starts on the back of Israeli winger’s match-turning showing as a half-time substitute in the 5-1 Premiership victory away to St Mirren.

The Australian was glowing in acknowledging Abada’s impact on a contest that began poorly for Celtic after going behind to a VAR-driven penalty for handball against Greg Taylor, before Charles Dunne was red-carded just before the break. The 21-year-old was central to Celtic captalising on their man advantage across a five-goal second half burst that brought him a 12th strike and seventh assist from a campaign in which he has made the first XI for only 16 of the club’s 39 outings. But Postecoglou was withering over the suggestion the player deserved credit for “not throwing his toys of the pram” owing to his rationed minutes.

“What do you reckon would happen to players who throw their toys out of the pram, mate?” said the 57-year-old, patently not a man open to tolerating any signs of questionable attitude. “He’s a really ambitious guy who wants to be at a big football club. He wants to win things and be the best he can be. That’s exactly where he is at. All our players, particularly the younger ones who want to go on to further opportunities, maybe to a stronger league, do you think they are going to go to a club where they are guaranteed game time? No, so it’s no different here. We are a big club. Nothing is guaranteed. You’ve got to earn everything and these boys do that.

