Ange Postecoglou questions Celtic's lack of penalties as he hits out at VAR 'theatre' after win over Hearts
Ange Postecoglou hit out at the VAR "theatre" and pointed to Celtic's lack of penalty awards this season after a controversial decision went against his side in the 4-3 win over Hearts at Tynecastle Park.
The assistant video referee technology made its cinch Premiership debut this weekend and was used to award Hearts a penalty late in the first-half after Cameron Carter-Vickers caught Cammy Devlin in the box.
Referee Nick Walsh initially waved away the claims, but after several minutes delay, he overturned his decision and awarded a spot-kick after being summoned to the pitchside monitor, which Lawrence Shankland converted to level the score at 1-1.
Just moments later, a VAR check on a handball against Michael Smith in the Hearts box that Walsh also waved away was over in a flash as the on-pitch official was quickly advised that no second look was required.
Postecoglou said: "As I said before the game it is here and it should be here and every other league has it but I don't like the whole theatre around it and there is too much emphasis on it and it takes too long to make a decision.
"Obviously it is going to have teething problems and it is going to take a while for them to streamloine that process and I do not like the standing about. I just think we are here to watdh the football and not to wait for people to make decisions around things. "Look I thought we had a clear cut handball and penalty but apparently that's not good enough - what do I know? We haven't had a penalty all year and I keep hearing opposition managers saying we get everything. The only penalties we have taken so far this season have been in training."
Postecoglou normally prides himself on his lack of reaction towards match officials and their decisions but the Australian was seen sarcastically applauding after Smith's handball went unpunished.
"Like I said it is the whole theatre around it all," he said. "People assume that everything is going to be clear cut and I look forward to fellow managers accepting the fact that VAR is not going to be clear cut. That is the problem with it people think it is going to clear everything up. It won't. There are still human beings involved in the process. I get it. I am probably a lone voice in terms of how I like it used. I just want minimal interference with minimal time because it is no secret that out football is based around playing the having the ball and playing the game for as long as possible. Standing around and waiting for stuff is not great but it is what it is."
