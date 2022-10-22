Ange Postecoglou questions Celtic's lack of penalties as he hits out at VAR 'theatre' after win over Hearts

The assistant video referee technology made its cinch Premiership debut this weekend and was used to award Hearts a penalty late in the first-half after Cameron Carter-Vickers caught Cammy Devlin in the box.

Referee Nick Walsh initially waved away the claims, but after several minutes delay, he overturned his decision and awarded a spot-kick after being summoned to the pitchside monitor, which Lawrence Shankland converted to level the score at 1-1.

Just moments later, a VAR check on a handball against Michael Smith in the Hearts box that Walsh also waved away was over in a flash as the on-pitch official was quickly advised that no second look was required.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou can't believe his side haven't been given a penalty during the 4-3 win over Hearts. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postecoglou said: "As I said before the game it is here and it should be here and every other league has it but I don't like the whole theatre around it and there is too much emphasis on it and it takes too long to make a decision.

"Obviously it is going to have teething problems and it is going to take a while for them to streamloine that process and I do not like the standing about. I just think we are here to watdh the football and not to wait for people to make decisions around things. "Look I thought we had a clear cut handball and penalty but apparently that's not good enough - what do I know? We haven't had a penalty all year and I keep hearing opposition managers saying we get everything. The only penalties we have taken so far this season have been in training."

Postecoglou normally prides himself on his lack of reaction towards match officials and their decisions but the Australian was seen sarcastically applauding after Smith's handball went unpunished.