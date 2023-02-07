Ange Postecoglou: Pundits view on Leeds United speculation, Celtic boss 'ideal fit' for Liverpool, frontrunner

Like night follows day, as soon as a Premier League job becomes vacant, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou features heavily in speculation and bookmakers shortlists.

It should be viewed as a massive complement to the Australian and the work he has done at the Scottish champions. Under his management the club are heading for back-to-back Premiership titles while they face a League Cup final against Rangers later this month.

As soon as Jesse Marsch was sacked by Leeds United on Monday, Postecoglou featured amongst the bookies’ favourites. Rangers legend Ally McCoist queried whether there is a chance of the Premier League club coming in for the Celtic boss on talkSPORT on Tuesday morning. The station's chief football reporter Alex Crook confirmed the former Socceroos boss had “attracted interest” from club in England but gets “the vibe” he doesn’t want to leave the Glasgow giants with West Brom manager Carlos Corberan the “frontrunner at the moment”.

Former England and Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson told the Scottish Sun that he would “love to see Postecoglou” appointed ahead of Corberan, who worked under Marcelo Bielsa during the Argentine’s time at Elland Road, even if it would be “very difficult" to tempt him away from Celtic.

“I think of his man-management skills and the way he’s adapted himself to the Scottish Premiership and the trophies he’s won," he said. “He’s got Harry Kewell as his assistant up there, so there is a link already. I think it’s only going to be a matter of time before he does come to the Premier League and I’d love to see Leeds push the boat out and go and get him now.”

‘Finish the job’

Chris Sutton is of “no doubt Postecoglou will manage in the Premier League” but believes the Aussie would be wary of leaving the club during the season, the way in which Brendan Rodgers did when he took over at Leicester City in 2019.

“It left a bad taste in the mouths of supporters who had idolised him,” Sutton told the Daily Record. “There was a furious response. There was a feeling he left them in the lurch and he still hasn’t been forgiven in the eyes of a lot of supporters. But from what I get from Postecoglou’s comments he would want to finish the job he started.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been linked with the Leeds United job. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“There’s a title to be retained, the Viaplay Cup Final around the corner and the Scottish Cup on the line as well. There’s also the Champions League again and that is something I think will be a big motivating factor for him.

“There will come a time when the Premier League comes calling, and I believe he will be a success at that level. But there is still work to be done at Celtic.”

Meanwhile, former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas believes Postecoglou would be “an ideal fit for Liverpool”.

“Put it this way, it would be a bigger surprise if the Aussie was not considered by the Anfield board,” he wrote in his Daily Express column.

