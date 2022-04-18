Ange Postecoglou praised for act that 'showed a lot of class' after Celtic defeat to Rangers

There were question marks over Madden’s failure to award Joe Aribo a second yellow card while Rangers’ winning goal also had a hint of offside – albeit very marginally – but Postecoglou made no attempt to remonstrate with the official as he shooks his hands after the full-time whistle.
Celtic led the last four clash through Greg Taylor’s 64th minute strike but substitute Scott Arfield levelled on 78 minutes to force extra-time where an own goal from Carl Starfelt, under pressure from Fashion Sakala, sealed the win for Rangers and a place in the May 21 final against Hearts.
It was a painful defeat for Postecoglou as his dreams of a domestic treble in his first season in charge evaporated and Premier Sports pundit Michael Stewart felt the actions of the Celtic boss after the match had “showed a lot of class”.
He said: “Ange Posecoglou went right over and was shaking the referee's hand, which I think is a big thing because you could easily turn round and say as a Celtic-minded person that Bobbby Madden gave a lot of bad decisions.
"I thought it was a very good point to go over and shake the referee's hand. It matters a lot because on the balance of play Rangers were the better side. The referee didn't have a great game but it showed a lot of class in the Celtic manager [to do] that.”
Former Rangers star Alan Hutton was in agreement, adding: “That’s the type of guy he is.”