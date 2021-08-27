Ange Postecoglou opens up on potential Celtic exits of Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie

Ange Postecoglou says he has "stopped hoping or fearing about" losing Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie from his Celtic squad in the closing days of the transfer window. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Instead, the primary consideration for the Australian is the fact that both are giving all for the club cause, with the duo likely to have important roles in Sunday’s derby away to Rangers. It could be their last appearances in Celtic colours with reports linking Bordeaux with a late summer pursuit for forward Edouard, out of contract next summer and who has been angling for a new challenge for more than a year. Christie, meanwhile, is into the last six months of his present deal and is believed also to be keen on a move.

“I have stopped hoping or fearing about those exits,” the Celtic manager said. “What I saw was Ryan gave everything in Alkmaar [in the Europa League play-off decider on Thursday] to get us the qualification and worked his socks off. Odsonne, when he came on, was outstanding. That’s all I can deal with. What’s in front of me. We’ll see what happens over the next few days.

“What I do know is those guys feel for this club and give everything when wearing our shirt and that’s important because, irrespective of whether exits happen or not, you can’t take away from the fact they have contributed greatly to this club and they want to keep doing that. I’m keeping an open mind. It’ll be great if they stayed, but I really think these decisions fall on the players themselves to make the best for their careers.”

