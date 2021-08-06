Ange Postecoglou on why Celtic Park full houses need to 'work both ways'

Sunday’s cinch Premiership hosting of Dundee will be followed, four days later, by the return leg of the club’s Europa League third round qualifier against Jablonec. Boasting a 4-2 advantage from the away opener, progress to the play-off stage of the competition should be a formality. That outcome would earn a home first leg against AZ Alkmaar on August 19, a contest that would be sandwiched between Sunday encounters in Glasgow’s east end that will see a Premier Sport Cup second round tie with Hearts and a league visit of St Mirren. Crowd limits will only be in place for the Dundee game, a crowd of 24,000 allowed under restrictions that will end on August 9.

Celtic’s catastrophic campaign of 2020-21 proved so, in no small part, because of soulless defeats in a soulless Celtic Park that was rendered deserted because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They exited the Champions League, League Cup, and, essentially, the Europa League because of home losses - the total of six across the season the highest number in a term since 1989-200. Meanwhile, 14 points were dropped at home in the championship.

Postecoglou knows that trend must be reversed, but stresses that his players, not the fans, must provide the spark for returning Celtic Park to an uncomfortable arena for opponents. “There’s no doubt it’s an important ingredient in playing games at home - the energy a crowd gives you,” he said, recognising the need to put their opening game Premiership defeat at Tynecastle immediately behind them. “Last weekend playing at Hearts, you could tell their crowd really gave them some energy. I’m sure that’s what the supporters will give us, but we’ve got to give them some hope and belief as well. It works both ways. The energy goes both ways. If they see a team have a willing desire to play aggressive football at home and take it to our opponents, they’ll get behind us. We’ve got to have them believe in what we’re doing. It works both ways. But home form and a home record is crucially important if you want to have success.”