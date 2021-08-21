Ange Postecoglou on Celtic 'baskets' as he addresses Kevin Nisbet move and Ryan Christie future

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglu celebrates with backroom staff after his side take the lead against St Mirren. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Morning reports that the Scotland striker could be involved in a deal that would see Leigh Griffiths and a £3m bounty going the way of the Leith club for their top scorer were far from batted away by the Australian, on a day when Josip Juranovic’s £2.5m move from from Legia Warsaw was confirmed, the five-year deal for the Croatian international subject to international clearance.

"That is in the basket of uncertainty that I don't really dip my hand in,” Postecoglou said. “I am happy to talk about the ones we have done, I am really pleased to get Josip in. He is one we have been working in for a while. I think he is exactly the kind of player and person we want in our dressing room and I am sure he will help us. We will keep chipping away and hope we get the ones we have been working on for a while now."

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Postecoglou was more circumspect over the possibility of agreeing a new deal for Ryan Christie. The player was handed the captain’s armband when Callum McGregor was withdrawn on the instruction of the Celtic manager, the pair hugging before the strap was passed over. It could have been a farewell gesture, or could have reflected movement on the desire to have Christie commit as he enters the final six-months of his Parkhead deal.

"That's in that other basket that other people are handling,” the 55-year-old said. “There is a lot of baskets, I try to concentrate on the ones I can control. What I do know is that he is training well, playing well, he is enjoying his football. Where his future lies, he is the master of that.

"He [Christie] is the longest serving apart from Cal [McGregor], it is logical that someone like him when Cal goes off, he gets the armband. If James Forrest [missing with a knock] was then he might have got it."