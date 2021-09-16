Ange Postecoglou names undermanned Celtic team to face Real Betis in Europa League

The visitors go into the match without several key first-team members due to a spate of recent injuries and call-offs.

Callum McGregor is absent through injury having picked up a knock in training. The captain doesn’t miss many games and his loss could be keenly felt.

There’s also issues further forward after it was revealed Liel Abada will sit out due to Jewish holiday Yom Kippur. He joined James Forrest on the absentee list, which left the manager with a headache of who to pick on the right of the front three.

Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis still isn’t fit enough to start which, along with Kyogo Furuhashi’s injury, leaves limited options at striker.

And at left-back there is the recent loss of Greg Taylor to injury.

The substitutes are: Barkas, Bain, Scales, McCarthy, Urhoghide, Shaw, Murray, Henderson, Welsh.

And the starting XI is...

1. GK - Joe Hart To the surprise of nobody, the former Manchester City keeper retains his place in goal.

2. DR - Anthony Ralston The right-back has returned from injury and goes immediately back into the starting XI>

3. DL - Josip Juranovic After Taylor's injury, the summer signing moves to the other side of the back four.

4. DC - Cameron Carter-Vickers Enjoyed an excellent debut against Ross County. A tougher test, but fans will be hoping for a similarly assured performance.