Ange Postecoglou names bold Celtic starting XI to face Jablonec with huge calls on Hart, Furuhashi and Edouard

New arrival Joe Hart has been handed a debut in goals while Kyogo Furuhashi has also been given his first start after making his debut off the bench in the weekend defeat to Hearts.
Another big call from the Greek-Australian coach sees Odsonne Edouard dropped to the bench with Furuhashi set to lead the attack.
Here is the Celtic starting XI for the big match against the Czech side:
1. GK - Joe Hart
Given the troubles Celtic have had in the goalkeeping position it is no surprise to see the former England stopper pitched straight in for his European debut despite only joining the club two days ago
Photo: CATHERINE IVILL
2. RB - Anthony Ralston
The right-back may not be the biggest name in the squad but has been one of the more dependable performers under Postecoglou and scored a cracker against Hearts at the weekend.
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group
3. LB - Greg Taylor
The Scotland international has been an ever present under Postecoglou thus far
Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group
4. DC - Carl Starfelt
The Swedish centre-half will hope his second Celtic appearance goes better than his first after suffering defeat to Hearts on his debut
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group