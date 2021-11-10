Ange Postecoglou makes Celtic January transfer promise after 'way too chaotic' summer

Ange Postecoglou has promised a smoother January transfer window for Celtic than the “chaotic” one experienced following his arrival in the summer.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 4:38 pm
Ange Postecoglou has predicted a less 'chaotic' transfer window for Celtic in January. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Postecoglou and his staff are continuing to work on their recruitment plans to ensure a calmer January window after a summer that saw the Parkhead club embark on a race against time to secure a flurry of signings in order to plug a number of gaps within the squad.

"I like to work pretty methodically,” he said. “I don't like to rush into things, whether that's decisions about current affairs or future affairs. That's why the summer transfer window, for me, was way too chaotic, but understandably so because of the situation I was put into.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

"I don't want that to happen in January and I don't want that to happen in future. That won't happen if we start working methodically from now. That doesn't mean we ramp things up or do things at a faster pace, it just means we do things in a systematic way that allows us to make the best decision without feeling the pressure of time.

"It won't be as busy as the summer but there will be some activity. There are some areas I feel we should strengthen but, while we're not in any rush, a lot of that will be dictated by how the ones we've got here develop over the next period of time because we've had some players who have shown some fantastic acceleration in their development over the last period. As we go along, we'll see what gaps need to be filled."

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.