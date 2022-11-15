The Japanese Football Association is reportedly mulling over Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou as a potential new head coach for the national team.

Ange Postecoglou is doing an excellent job at Celtic.

Media in Japan is speculation that its FA may change managers after the World Cup, with Hajime Moriyasu currently in charge and leading the Blue Samurai into next week’s tournament in Qatar. However, depending on how Japan fare, Moriyasu’s time at the helm could come to an end – with Postecoglou one of the names in the frame to replace him should such an event happen.

Nikkan Sports is claiming that Japanese technical director Yasuharu Sorimachi is an admirer of Postecoglou, who managed Yokohama F Marinos prior to joining Celtic, with his success in the J-League leaving a lasting impression. The 57-year-old also has experience of managing the Australian national team for four years between 2013 and 2017.

Postecoglou’s stock is currently high after guiding Celtic to the cinch Premiership title in his maiden season in Scottish football. His team are currently nine points clear at the top of the table and he was linked with the Brighton and Hove vacancy last month before the Seagulls appointed Roberto de Zerbi.