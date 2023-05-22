Ange Postecoglou is on the brink of a treble with Celtic this season.

The north London club have endured a wretched season, dispensing with Antonio Conte earlier this season and then his caretaker Christian Stellini as they tumbled out of contention for the Champions League spots. They are in danger of missing out on European football entirely next season, sitting eighth in the English Premier League with one match remaining, away at Leeds, on Sunday. They require a win to land a place in the Europa Conference League.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had been looking at highly-regarded German manager Julian Nagelsmann but it is understood he would only work alongside a sporting director he approves of, and highly-regarded transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Postecoglou is among the candidates on Levy’s list alongside Arne Slot, Luis Enrique and Ruben Amorim. Romano wrote on Twitter: “Negotiations between Nagelsmann and Tottenham have not resumed, at this stage. No changes: he'd only consider the job with supportive sporting director. #THFC Arne Slot, concrete option discussed internally; while Luis Enrique, Amorim and Postecoglou remain on Levy list.”

