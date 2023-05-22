The north London club have endured a wretched season, dispensing with Antonio Conte earlier this season and then his caretaker Christian Stellini as they tumbled out of contention for the Champions League spots. They are in danger of missing out on European football entirely next season, sitting eighth in the English Premier League with one match remaining, away at Leeds, on Sunday. They require a win to land a place in the Europa Conference League.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had been looking at highly-regarded German manager Julian Nagelsmann but it is understood he would only work alongside a sporting director he approves of, and highly-regarded transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Postecoglou is among the candidates on Levy’s list alongside Arne Slot, Luis Enrique and Ruben Amorim. Romano wrote on Twitter: “Negotiations between Nagelsmann and Tottenham have not resumed, at this stage. No changes: he'd only consider the job with supportive sporting director. #THFC Arne Slot, concrete option discussed internally; while Luis Enrique, Amorim and Postecoglou remain on Levy list.”
Postecoglou, who is on the brink of winning a treble at Celtic and happy in his current post in Glasgow, has been linked with a number of EPL job this season, most notably Chelsea, Leeds and Brighton. However, with Tottenham out of the running for a Champions League spot and the potential departure of striker Harry Kane this summer, the lure of heading to them is not as strong as it once was. The Australian remains a 33/1 outsider with the bookmakers, with Ajax man Slot the heavy favourite, with some reports today suggesting he is on the brink to saying yes to Spurs’ approaches.