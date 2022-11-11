Ange Postecoglou lays down Celtic law on Australia trip after latest attempt to take one of his players
Celtic's Sead Haksabanovic won’t be given permission to break club protocol and join up with the Montenegro international squad ahead of friendlies against Slovenia and Slovakia.
The 23-year-old forward was called up by manager Miodrag Radulovic, who was clearly unaware of Celtic’s stance when it comes to releasing players for international games next week. Scotland manager Steve Clarke has already expressed “disappointment” at being denied the chance to pick Celtic players for the friendly with Turkey on Wednesday night in Diyarbakir. It has not been made an official FIFA window so Celtic are within their rights to insist players come with them instead to Australia where they are competing in the Sydney Super Cup. Only those heading with their countries to the World Cup will be missing. Manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that skipper Callum McGregor, who is recovering from a knee injury, will also travel.
“Everyone who isn’t going to the World Cup is going to Australia with us,” said Postecoglou. “It is not an issue. FIFA have allowed clubs to make their own decisions because it is not an officially recognised international window and we have made our own decision as a club. Sead will be coming to Australia with us.”
Defender – and current stand in skipper – Cameron Carter-Vickers is the most recent Celtic player to learn the good news about a World Cup call-up. He has been included in the United States squad and could feature in group games against England, Wales and Iran. “It will be a once of a lifetime experience for him,” said Postecoglou. “He will learn so much from it both as a player and as a person and I think it will benefit us when he returns. I was disappointed when Kyogo and Reo failed to make the Japan squad and also Matt O’Riley and Jota, who were on the periphery of their national squads. If Scotland had qualified, we would have welcomed that with open arms. I’m delighted for Cameron,” he added. “It’s brilliant for him and it’s brilliant for our club. I think he saw coming to Celtic as an opportunity for him to take his football to another level and he has done that.”
