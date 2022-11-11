Celtic's Sead Haksabanovic (right) in action in the 2-1 win over Motherwell on Wednesday night (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The 23-year-old forward was called up by manager Miodrag Radulovic, who was clearly unaware of Celtic’s stance when it comes to releasing players for international games next week. Scotland manager Steve Clarke has already expressed “disappointment” at being denied the chance to pick Celtic players for the friendly with Turkey on Wednesday night in Diyarbakir. It has not been made an official FIFA window so Celtic are within their rights to insist players come with them instead to Australia where they are competing in the Sydney Super Cup. Only those heading with their countries to the World Cup will be missing. Manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that skipper Callum McGregor, who is recovering from a knee injury, will also travel.

“Everyone who isn’t going to the World Cup is going to Australia with us,” said Postecoglou. “It is not an issue. FIFA have allowed clubs to make their own decisions because it is not an officially recognised international window and we have made our own decision as a club. Sead will be coming to Australia with us.”