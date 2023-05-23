Ange Postecoglou has shot down any notion that his Celtic side are open to scrutiny following a run of just one win in four Premiership matches either side of being declared champions.

Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw at Parkhead by Motherwell last month before clinching the title with a 2-0 win at Hearts on May 7. Since then, they have lost 3-0 to Rangers at Ibrox before again dropping points at home to St Mirren in a 2-2 draw.

It is a sequence of results out of keeping with a scintilliating season for Postecoglou's side, who will attempt to get back to winning ways against Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday night before finishing the campaign at home to Aberdeen on Saturday when they will be presented with the league trophy. But any notion that Celtic’s form is under the microscope due to the demands on the club during the meaningless end of season fixtures ahead of next month's Scottish Cup final against Inverness was given short shrift by the Australian head coach.

“I don’t know, mate. That doesn’t penetrate my world," Postecoglou said. "I don’t know what the analysis is but from my perspective, we have won the league again. That was fantastic and we won it in stronger fashion than we did last year, which was the objective. Now we have a cup final to look forward to. Beyond that, we are in a position where we have accomplished what we need to and we are enjoying the fact we are champions again. If people want to try to take the joy out of that in some shape or form, then that’s their prerogative. But it won’t affect the way we feel and what we do.

Ange Postecoglou takes Celtic training in preparation for Wednesday's trip to Hibs. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)