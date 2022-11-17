Ange Postecoglou has revealed he loves what he is doing at Celtic and “couldn't be happier” amidst speculation of interest from elsewhere.

The Australian has recently been linked with both replacing Frank Lampard at Everton and taking over from Hajime Moriyasu as Japan national team boss after the World Cup. He was previously touted as a possible candidate for Brighton & Hove Albion after Graham Potter joined Chelsea.

Postecoglou has helped transform Celtic over nearly 18 months with the club on course to win the Premiership for a second season in a row and earn another crack at the Champions League group stage. The 57-year-old is not naive to how football operates but has little interest in allowing speculation to distract him.

“I love what I’m doing, " he told the Scottish Sun ahead of the club's friendly against Sydney FC in Australia. "I’m just so passionate about this club and achieving success. But I haven’t yet achieved what I want to achieve. The future will take care of itself.

“I’m under no illusions. I know how fickle the football world is. Last year people were saying I would go for very different reasons. Things can change very quickly. I’ve never worried about what will happen in the future, what’s out there or what my next step is.”

Meanwhile, Celtic are reported to be interested in adding a full-back and striker in the January transfer window. Postecoglou revealed earlier in the season that preparations were well underway to strengthen during the season, as they did last campaign with the additions of Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley.