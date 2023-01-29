Ange Postecoglou identifies Celtic player who should feel 'invincible' as he basks in glory of remarkable stat

“Oh has been fine,” said the Australian over a short run-out in which the burly striker put himself about. “It’s been a big week for him and he’s only a young lad. It is going to take him a few weeks to get settled properly but you can see already he’s a guy who wants to make an impact. He’s determined to make an impact and I’m sure he will. If you are ever going to make a debut for a team, this is the team you want to do it for because they make you feel invincible right from the start. I’m sure he won’t sleep much tonight but we got to get back to training tomorrow and get ready for Wednesday [and our home game against Livingston].”

Celtic’s latest win marked Postecoglou’s 50th from the 61 league games he has been at the helm for over the past 19 months. A remarkable return when it is recalled he lost three of his first six such encounters. “It’s a credit to the lads and everyone involved, the staff,” the Celtic manager said. “We have been really consistent. Our football has been really good and compelling the whole time and I think we will continue to get stronger and that’s my main focus. If you look at our squad now, apart from Tony [Ralston] who has a bit of injury but he will be back soon, it’s not just that we have a healthy squad but we have a really strong squad, guys who are ready to play and to contribute. For this home stretch we want to go hard and finish stronger than we started and that should be our goal.”