Ange Postecoglou: I tried to sign Brighton forward Kaoru Mitoma for Celtic but was pipped

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed that his earliest raiding of the Japanse market could have had a different complexion.

Ange Postecoglou's surprise revelation over a move for Kaoru Mitoma indicates he hasn't had it all his own way in identifying J-League talent across his tenure at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Even before he had arrived at the club from Yokohama F Marinos in late June 2021 - via a quarantine period in a London hotel - he had instructed his new employers to pursue a move for Kyogo Furuhashi. A £4.7m deal with the striker’s then club Vissel Kobe was eventually sealed three weeks later. However, it has now emerged Furuhashi, who has proved the Australian’s statement signing courtesy of his stunning goalscoring exploits, was not the only key acquisition he sought from the J-League two summers ago. A domain from which he has subsequently recruited no fewer than six players.

Winger Kaoru Mitoma has proved a revelation for Brighton this season as the East Sussex club have held their own among the big spenders in the upper reaches of the English top flight. The 25-year-old Japanese international was immediately farmed out on loan with Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise following a move from Kawasaki Fontale - Reo Hatate’s former club - in August 2021. Adn it was the timing of this switch that stymied Postecoglou’s designs on the player.

