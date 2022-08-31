Ange Postecoglou hints at transfer activity as Celtic and Rangers kept apart in Premier Sports Cup quarter-final draw

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Callum McGregor, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Daizen Maeda and James Forrest sealed a comfortable win for the holders and set up a last eight clash away to Motherwell, who also scored four in knocking out Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Aberdeen will welcome Partick Thistle to Pittodrie in the remaining quarter-final.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates at full time after the 4-1 win over Ross County in Dingwall. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic made nine changes for the trip to Dingwall and Postecoglou was pleased with the response as he now turns his attention to Saturday's first Old Firm fixture of the season against Rangers.

"The focus we showed really pleased me most," he told Premier Sports. "A lot of the guys were playing their first games and we didn't let our performance level drop at all.

"We haven't looked beyond today, but now that today is done we'll get a recovery. We won't get back until late to Glasgow but we'll still train tomorrow, do our normal processes and look forward to Saturday."