Ange Postecoglou has say on potential Alistair Johnston and Cho Gue-sung Celtic transfers

The 24-year-old Canadian right-back has been heavily linked with a move to Celtic , with many media outlets reporting that a £3million deal has been reached with his club Montreal CF. Celtic are also said to be looking Fenerbahce’s South Korean forward Cho Gue-sung of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, who scored twice for his country at the World Cup against Ghana earlier this week.

Postecoglou has already bolstered his squad with the arrival of centre-half Yuki Kobayashi from Vissel Kobe and asked about specific links to Johnston and the 24-year-old striker Cho, the Australian coach responded: “We’re looking at a number of players. We are looking to get stronger and he [Johnston] is definitely one of the players on our radar. Hopefully there will be some developments in the near future and he can add something to our football club.”