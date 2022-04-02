Ange Postecoglou dismisses Rangers 'off it' talk and insists Celtic turnaround is all on them

Celtic were six points adrift at the turn of the year but they head into Sunday's Old Firm showdown at Ibrox with a three-point advantage over their rivals.

And Postecoglou says the turnaround in fortunes should not be placed at the door of the defending champions, who he expects to be a "formidable opponent" despite the nine-point swing over the past two months.

"They have been pretty consistent with their form," he said. "I know people have said that, because of our position in the league, they have tailed off, but they have only lost one game in the league since Gio took over and that was against us.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says Rangers will be a 'formidable opponent' at Ibrox on Sunday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

"Our form has been really, really good so people maybe have a look at their form and think they have been a bit off it but they have been pretty consistent.

"In terms of their approach, they are a strong team, well organised, well structured, they have got some strengths in terms of being able to play in transition. They have been fairly flexible in terms of how they play within a game.

"We go into every game, this one included, expecting the opposition to be at their best, to have their strongest team out there and approach how we can overcome whatever they bring to the table with our football. That doesn't change this weekend.

"I'm sure they will be a formidable opponent and it's up to us to overcome the challenge in front of us."