Ange Postecoglou delivers first Tottenham address as ex-Celtic boss promises 'team to be excited by'

Ange Postecoglou has promised “a team to get excited by” as he strives for success after being appointed as Tottenham head coach.
By Oliver Anderson
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 18:49 BST
 Comment
Tottenham appointed former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as their head coach on a four-year deal on Tuesday.Tottenham appointed former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as their head coach on a four-year deal on Tuesday.
The Australian takes up the post having guided Celtic to five trophies across a two-year spell in charge including a domestic treble in the season just past, signing a four-year contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Postecoglou, 57, takes the reins after Antonio Conte’s dismissal in March and interim runs for both Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason.

Spurs finished eighth at the end of a dismal season, their worst Premier League position since 2008, and Postecoglou is ready to get started on turning those fortunes around as aims to replicate the success he enjoyed in Glasgow in London.

“It’s great to finally get started as manager of this great football club,” he said in a video message posted on the club’s social media accounts.

“I’m really looking forward to our task ahead. I think it’s an exciting opportunity for us to now set off on a new direction, play football and create an environment that embodies the values and traditions of this fantastic football club.

"Hopefully a team that you can all be proud of, and more importantly get excited by.

“I can assure you that right through pre-season we won’t leave any stone unturned, myself, the staff and the players, to make sure that when the league comes around you will be as excited as I am about the season ahead.

“So I really look forward to seeing everyone at the stadium, in particular at our first home game, and I look forward to the journey ahead.”

