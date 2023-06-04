Ange Postecoglou delivers Celtic 'parting gift' as Tottenham prepare to make their move

Callum McGregor insists Celtic are strong enough to survive the loss of “super confident” Ange Postecoglou in the event of the manager leaving this summer.

Speculation linking Postecoglou with Tottenham Hotspur has reached fever pitch after Celtic secured the treble with a 3-1 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final to bring the Greek-Australian's second season at the club to a successful end.

McGregor described the latest haul, which constitutes a world record eighth domestic treble, as the ideal “parting gift” if that is what it proves to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The end of another epic season for Celtic has left Spurs free to make a move for the 57-year-old Postecoglou, who had previously batted away reports by maintaining his focus was squarely on the task in hand.

Celtic manager Ange Posetcoglou lifts the Scottish Cup trophy alongside captain Callum McGregor. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Whatever happens this week, McGregor is confident the squad had been built to withstand such a significant departure and maintain the current level of success.

“It’s in a really good place,” the skipper said. “The club’s in a really good place. We’re in the Champions League again next season so that’s attractive straight away. The players have had 24 months together now, really building something on the back of success.

“We will go and enjoy the summer and, like I said, in football you have to be flexible,” he added. “You just take it as it comes. Of course you want to keep good managers who are at the club. He’s done such an amazing job. The turnaround since he walked in the door has been incredible, probably people didn’t envisage that happening so quickly.

“But he’s a guy who’s super self-confident. He’s aware of what being at this football club means. It means bringing success and he’s managed to do it in such an amazing style. Of course, selfishly for us, we want to keep him. The club wants to keep him as much as we possibly can.