Ange Postecoglou coy on Celtic speculation as appointment timeline outlined with quarantine delay

Ange Postecoglou has spoken on his future. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

The Australian coach, who is expected to become the next Celtic boss, led his side to a late 2-1 win over Shimizu S-Pulse in the J-League. It was a victory which took the team to third in the table.

Afterwards he spoke about the link to take over Neil Lennon as the next permanent boss at Parkhead.

"Everyone knows me, knows that my focus is always on what’s in front of me,” he said.

"I’ve understood there’s some speculation around the future, but I’ve stopped thinking about the what-ifs in the world a long time ago.

“My focus the last couple of days has been on making sure we play well today.

"This is the job I’ve got, and I’ve always done that my whole career. I’m just focused on the job I have and making sure I do it well — or else other people will decide my future.”

Reports suggest Celtic want to wrap up a deal this week for the 55-year-old.

According to the Sunday Mail, the Parkhead club are confident of striking a deal.

The sooner it is done the more convenient for Celtic to allow Postecoglou, who was born in Greece, to get to work rebuilding the team.

If the deal is completed, the transition will be slowed by the UK’s Covid rules. He would have to quarantine for ten days.