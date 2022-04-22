Ange Postecoglou confirms injury status of key Celtic duo with Rangers clash on the horizon

Giakoumakis missed the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers after picking up an injury during the 7-0 demolition of St Johnstone the previous week.
Pictures appeared to show the Greek international back in training this week and Postecoglou has confirmed that the 27-year-old is available to face Ross County in the first post-split fixture this Sunday.
However, the news on Juranovic is less positive for Celtic with the Croatian international right-back set to be missing for “at least a couple of weeks” following an injury sustained in the semi-final at Hampden.
It means the 26-year-old is unlikely to recover in time for the crucial final Old Firm clash of the season due to take place next weekend, on Sunday May 1, at Celtic Park – a match which could go a long way to deciding this season’s Premiership title.
Celtic go into the final five league fixtures holding a six point advantage – as well as a superior goal difference – over Rangers, who travel to Motherwell on Saturday.